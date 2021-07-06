DuBOIS — Penn Highlands Healthcare recently celebrated the second class of graduates from the Family Medicine Residency Program, in Graduate Medical Education.
Last year, two resident physicians graduated from this program in the first graduating class.
This year, the number of residents presented with their residency program certificate has tripled to six graduates: Cory Baldwin, DO (doctor of osteopathic medicine); Diana Hricova, DO; John Lacson, DO; Amy Trinh, DO; Adhitya Venkataswamy, DO; and Mathew Wolbert, DO.
Baldwin went to medical school at Midwestern University in Glendale and plans to be a hospitalist for Apogee Physicians in DuBois.
Hricova earned her medical degree at Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine. Her future plans are to join a private practice in Monongahela.
Lacson also went to medical school at Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and plans to practice in outpatient family medicine in Arizona.
Trinh studied at Michigan State University of Osteopathic Medicine and plans to return to Lansing, Michigan to practice in outpatient family medicine.
Venkataswamy earned his medical degree from the Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine of Midwestern University and plans to join an outpatient family medicine and urgent care in Illinois.
Wolbert attended medical school at Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine. He will be going active duty in the United States Air Force with assignment to family medicine at Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi, Mississippi.
During the graduation ceremony, the Educator of the Year Award was presented to Tonya Kozminski, DO, associate program director and director of osteopathic medical education.
“One reason this program at Penn Highlands Healthcare is so special is that it stresses competence, confidence and compassion,” said Dr. Christopher Varacallo, GME program director. “In this program, we dedicate ourselves to training these residents to become great physicians that patients can trust and want to receive care from.”