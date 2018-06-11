DuBOIS — Serving the Tri-County area for more than 100 years, Penn Highlands Healthcare Board of Directors Chairman Ron King said PHH is committed to caring for generations to come.
“What’s phenomenal is the growth that we have witnessed first hand,” King said at a Friday press conference announcing PHH’s $111 million master facilities plan which will create approximately 400 jobs across the region over the next three years.
“Our four community hospitals (DuBois, Brookville, Clearfield and St. Marys) have been serving the residents of this area for over 100 years,” King said. “Since we enacted an integrated health system here for the past several years. I think what is more exciting from our board’s standpoint is that we believe our future has endless possibilities.”
The board has a vision for what the future will look like, and the eight major expansion and renovation projects unveiled Friday are the way to make that vision a reality, King said.
The projects, designed to enhance access to critical services and advanced care for residents of the region, include:
- Expansion and renovation of the Penn Highlands DuBois East behavioral health facility;
- A new five-story annex at Penn Highlands DuBois West;
- A new Emergency Department that will serve as a Level III trauma center;
- A new three-story building housing Centers of Excellence in orthopedics, pediatrics and women’s health;
- Emergency Department renovations at Penn Highlands Clearfield;
- A new three-story Brookville Medical Office Building;
- Renovations at Pinecrest Manor
- A new two-story Clarion Outpatient Facility.
“These eight projects will have a tremendous impact on our region, not only ensuring access, critical services and advanced care for the residents of our areas, but more importantly we are creating jobs,” said King. “Jobs for the future-to-be nurses, professional support services, jobs to help us recruit and retain expert physicians and advanced practice providers, as well. And these jobs, we feel are just so significant to the area. These jobs for individuals and families that live in these communities that we serve.”
“It is often said that if you aren’t moving forward, you’re probably falling behind, as is true for so many industries,” said King. “I don’t think I need to tell you, it’s certainly not news, that health care is constantly changing. That we have been conscious of these changes and we’ve been proactive in order to ensure our spot in the future health care market place in our area. Yes, there will continue to be changes, no doubt about that. But what won’t change is our commitment to the care in the communities that we care for.”
PHH System Fund Development Director Karin Pfingstler said she is “truly honored” to work with members of the community who are motivated to give back to the local health care system because they share in PHH’s dedications for ensuring that healthy future for generations to come.
“The strongest health systems are those that have engagement from their communities. Communities that take pride in the great services we offer and recognize that we are here for our residents in times of great need,” Pfingstler said. “When you think about it, all of us who call this region of Pennsylvania home, share a common desire. We all want to have the best possible healthcare services where we choose to live, work and raise our families. We have carved out our own little neck of the woods and we want our families to have healthy, prosperous lives. Although we choose to live in rural communities, we deserve access to advanced and critical care like the trauma center or comprehensive behavioral health services.”
Pfingstler said that Friday’s announcement represents a commitment to the communities.
“They say it takes a village and that statement applies now more than ever,” she said. “We have long valued the generosity of grateful patients, families and community partners. We will continue to work hand in hand with our neighbors to grow and strengthen a healthcare system that is there for all of us when we need it most. In 2018, your healthcare system is alive and well and it starts with you. We look forward to partnering with our communities where we will work toward an even brighter, healthier future.”
