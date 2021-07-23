DuBOIS — Penn Highlands Healthcare Chief Operating Officer Mark Norman, at Thursday’s Greater DuBois Chamber of Commerce’s Business Connections luncheon, discussed how PHH DuBois is working to become designated as a Level II Trauma Center for the benefits of patients in the region.
“If you’re traveling on Route 255 up towards St Marys and you or your family members have an accident, you’re a long way from Altoona,” said Norman, noting that during a trauma incident, time is of the essence.
Norman said the state has been wanting PH DuBois to become a trauma facility for the last several years.
“We’re on that path with a Level II Trauma facility,” said Norman. “We believe this is very much, obviously, an underserved area. We think that we will save lives because of providing this service.”
Currently, many patients must be transferred from PHH’s six hospitals’ emergency departments or from the location of accidents. These patients are transferred out of the system and out of the region to facilities that are designated trauma centers in Altoona, Erie, Danville and Pittsburgh. These transfers can create hardships, travel issues, and emotional strains on family members, according to the PHH website.
As part of the accreditation process, PH DuBois is expanding the Emergency Department, said Norman.
Norman said the expanded Emergency Department will include the addition of 28 new emergency department bays to create a total of 40.
“It’s (ER) going to have more capacity which we desperately need,” said Norman.
He said the second floor of the new Emergency Department is designed as a neuro/trauma critical care unit. This unit will support the needs of neurosurgery patients as well as patients needing post trauma care.
The Trauma Center at PH DuBois will be located in the new Emergency Department which is currently being constructed. It is expected to be completed in the fall of 2022.
PH DuBois will start operating as a Level II Trauma Center on Oct. 3, 2021, said Norman. The trauma accreditation visit is expected to be held during the spring or summer of 2022.
To be a Level II Trauma Center, the following specialists/services are needed:
- Trauma surgeon coverage in-house 24/7 with backup
- Critical care coverage in-house
- Interventional radiology
- Neurosurgery
- Anesthesiology
- Plastic surgery and oral and maxillofacial surgery
- Hand surgery
- Nephrology including capacity for 24/7 dialysis
- Infectious disease
- Vascular surgery
The next closest Level II Trauma Center is UMPC Altoona.