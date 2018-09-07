DuBOIS — Penn Highlands Healthcare CEO Steven Fontaine and Penn Highlands DuBois President John Sutika discussed the $111 million master facilities expansion plan, which is expected to create approximately 400 jobs across the region over the next three years, at Thursday’s Business Connections luncheon hosted by the Greater DuBois Chamber of Commerce at Luigi’s Villa.
A total of 106 people attended the event and chamber Executive Director Jodi August said she was thrilled with the turnout.
“Our Greater DuBois Chamber is proud of the many business members that came to hear of Penn Highlands expansion projects,” said August after the presentation. “We’re excited for the expansion of services, as well as the job creation this brings to our area.”
Thursday’s event was one of the biggest this year, said August, noting that 80-plus business members attended April’s Business Connections luncheon, which featured Secretary of the state’s Department of Community and Economic Development Dennis M. Davin.
The next scheduled Business Connections on Nov. 8 will include a presentation by Curt Schroder of the Pennsylvania Coalition for Civil Justice Reform, August said.
The Penn Highlands plan, to be implemented over the next three years, will modernize, improve and expand upon the services Penn Highlands Healthcare offers patients at its four hospital campuses and numerous outpatient facilities in the 12-county region it serves.
The projects include:
- Expansion and renovation of the Penn Highlands DuBois East behavioral health facility;
- A new five-story annex at Penn Highlands DuBois West;
- A new Emergency Department that will serve as a Level III trauma center;
- A new three-story building housing Centers of Excellence in orthopedics, pediatrics and women’s health;
- Emergency Department renovations at Penn Highlands Clearfield;
- A new three-story Brookville Medical Office Building;
- Renovations at Pinecrest Manor
- A new two-story Clarion Outpatient Facility.
With the exception of PH Elk, which modernized most of its acute care hospital in 2001 and 2012, Fontaine said PHH has a collection of older facilities built in the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s.
Over time, it is important to improve facilities to keep up with the competition and with technology, Fontaine said. That’s one of the premises behind the construction strategy.
Other issues included capacity constraints because of the growing need for healthcare in this region, particularly at DuBois, Fontaine said.
The PHH Executive Team, with hospital presidents, have engaged the services of KTH Architects to facilitate the master facility planning process, Fontaine said.
The projects are to be funded through a combination of operating revenues, bond financing and charitable donations.
