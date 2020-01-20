DuBOIS — A panel discussion featuring award-winning interior designer Ginger Curtis and several Penn Highlands Healthcare physicians whose practices focus on women’s health was part of Saturday’s event entitled “Well Designed: A Conversation to Inspire Your Sense of Wellness and Home for a New Decade” in DuBois.
The panel included Dr. Kelley Smith, general surgeon specializing in breast surgery; Dr. Kelly Snyder, OB/GYN at Penn Highlands Life’s Journey; and Dr. Ryan Rice, cosmetic and reconstructive surgeon. The discussion was led by author Kristine Gasbarre, who organized the event in partnership with Penn Highlands.
The discussion covered a variety of topics concerning women’s health from diagnosing breast cancer, breast cancer reconstructive surgery, how stress can affect a woman’s health and how the doctors work together to help area patients received the best healthcare possible close to home.
“For anybody in the room, whoever gets the bad news about their health, what is one thing, from each of you, that they should be looking for in the doctor they’re talking with as they consider where they’re going to go for treatment? Or for the procedure?” said Gasbarre.
“Compassion ... experience,” said Snyder.
“Honestly, as Kelly eluded to before, we can do most things here. And most things that we do here I think are as good as Pittsburgh,” said Rice, but noted there are cases when patients may have to go elsewhere. We just want to make sure your surgeon or whoever is taking care of you recognize what they know and what they don’t know.”
Gasbarre also asked the doctors what’s one thing people can do today or within the next few days that will better ensure their well being state in this new year and going into the new decade.
“I think from my standpoint, it would be self breast exams,” said Snyder. “We are integral in diagnosing the cancer that ultimately Kelly and and Ryan take care of. I talk to every patient that I see for their annual about self breast exams and I would say 80 percent of women report that they are not doing them. And it’s that honesty that I appreciate and it gives me that opportunity to express why it’s so important, because a lot of breast cancers are found by the patient and not by the clinical breast exam it’s done in our office.”
“I kind of reflect what Kelly says,” said Smith. “My thing is always self-awareness. That means your whole body. Self-awareness for your whole body and explaining when something’s different or has changed.”
“I do a lot of skin cancer things, so I’d say wear sunscreen and if you smoke, don’t smoke,” said Rice.