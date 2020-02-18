DuBOIS — Penn Highlands Healthcare appreciates the fact that individuals and businesses, such as KTH Architects of DuBois, are open to collaborating with the hospital, said System Fund Development Director Karin Pfingstler.
KTH’s “Canscapes: Ending Hunger With Art” project and the firm’s involvement with the interactive wall, both located in the atrium of Penn Highlands DuBois, is another sign of people working together in the community, said Pfingstler.
“That collaboration is important. The healthcare system can’t do it by itself,” said Pfingstler. “So for us, it’s just another example of your willingness to be involved and clearly we have a working relationship with you. But stepping beyond that, when we talk about donations, we try to tell people we’re not just looking for cash, an amount of cash. We’re looking for participation.”
That can be volunteering or becoming involved in many ways, such as helping at one of Penn Highlands’ events, she said.
“We really do try to talk about that as opposed to just saying, ‘Here I have tickets. Would you like to buy something?’” said Pfingstler. “We want it to be something beyond that.”
“We were hoping that this would make everyone excited,” said Lisa Starr Green, who spearheaded the “Canscapes” project. “If we do it next year, maybe Hallstrom wants to do one and we have two. And then it’s just more food. It’s art and it’s fun and it’s positive. So we’re hoping it’ll be an annual thing and I think it could be really fun.”
“And truthfully, we know that nutrition is tied to someone recovering,” said Pfingstler. “And this was a great concept and we’re really happy that you’ve shared it with us and that we get an opportunity to be involved this way. I think it’s just a win-win and it’s such a good idea.”