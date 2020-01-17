BROOKVILLE — Penn State Brookville Extension began its Dining with Diabetes course Wednesday, but the course offers more than just dietary tips.
Led by Richard Kralj, extension educator on food safety and quality, the course will cover tests and medications, exercise, daily living, and of course food. Kralj said he wants people to realize they don’t have to avoid certain foods, they just have to know how to manage themselves when eating them.
“The goal is really not to say there is any food that doesn’t fit, it’s more for them to understand how that food will play a role in their daily blood glucose values,” Kralj said. “It’s helping them to not feel restricted, because I think that’s the biggest challenge with diabetes. There’s this misunderstanding that when you’re diagnosed with it, it’s as if everything is stopped.”
The course will run for four weeks, have a three month break, then have a final class to check back in with the students and discuss how to dine out responsibly. Each week of the class will cover one of the different topics.
One of the cooking classes will focus on having a low fat, low cholesterol meal. Kralj will teach about the different types of proteins and how to incorporate good choices in meals.
This is the second year Kralj has taught the course. He said he held the first class about a year ago at the request of Verli Osbourne, who was a nurse at the Brookville Hospital. She had patients who she thought would benefit from the course, and reached out Penn State about hosting it.
“It’s not meant to take away from the hospitals having their diabetes education, because I I still believe the patients still need to have that one-on-one training with the hospital, this just supplements,” Kralj said.
The program itself has been long established with Penn State for about 15 years, after it was created by West Virginia University. The class is often around a dozen students, which Kralj prefers because it lends itself to more informal dialogue. The first week was mostly an introduction, and the students will begin talking about foods and exercise next week.