DuBOIS — Penn State DuBois is helping its students dress to impress by offering a Career Closet.
Anna Akintunde, assistant director of Career Development at Penn State DuBois, said the Career Closet offers suits — jackets, pants and skirts — shirts, blouses, ties, belts, shoes, bags and briefcases, dresses and scarves.
Akintunde started the Career Closet around two years ago, she said, promoting it at the beginning of each semester, then more heavily around the Networking Lunch and Career Fair in March.
“Students who take advantage (of the closet) have come back to me to tell me how many compliments they received on their attire,” she said. “They also have expressed appreciation for having this available on campus. When funds are low, some are unable to go and buy these items, but they don’t want to lose out on the opportunity.”
Akintunde said she and other staff members on campus aim to do more than just educate — they are preparing students for real-world jobs, encouraging them to do internships, research and market themselves in a professional way.
Part of that, she says, is making sure they are well represented to future employers.
“The smile on their faces, when they feel professional, is beautiful and special,” Akintunde said. “Around the time of the Career Fair, we make it a big deal when they try on the clothes. We ‘Ooohh’ and ‘Ahh’ about how great they look.”
Faculty and staff members have also donated items to the Career Closet, Akintunde said.
“We appreciate donations from the community at any time,” she adds.