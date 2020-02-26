DuBOIS — Robert Loeb, professor of Biology and Forestry at Penn State DuBois, is known to go above and beyond to give students real-world experiences they will use in scientific careers.
Loeb, who was at the Penn State Altoona campus from 1986-1996, has been teaching face-to-face and online courses at Penn State DuBois since 2007. Before that, he was director of Academic Affairs.
Loeb grew up in South Bronx, New York, and began taking classes at New York Botanical Garden at just 7 years old, becoming an instructor there at 14.
Loeb is passionate about urban forest ecology research, having spent about 50 years examining urban forests. He remapped every tree in the 23-acre Hemlock Forest of New York Botanical Gardens at 15.
In 2012, Loeb contributed to the reform document of college biology education with other professors from across the United States.
Teaching comes naturally to Loeb, since he’s comfortable sharing his knowledge and is good at translating it, he says. He won PSU’s Milton S. Eisenhower Award for Distinguished Teaching in 2015, and the James Robinson Equal Opportunity Award in 2018.
It’s important to him, Loeb says, to help students and staff members adapt to different cultures on campus, and be as comfortable as possible.
“I always wanted to be on a smaller campus, with the opportunity to teach students in a small classroom setting,” Loeb said, adding he feels teaching is more effective when students receive more one-on-one learning opportunities.
The focus is to turn students into practicing scientists, doing things they will do in professional careers, Loeb said, such as analyzing and interpreting data, and understanding how people use and interact with plants. Students interested in agriculture take “Soils 101,” undertaking field projects and interpreting landscapes. In an economic botany course, Loeb focuses on a Polynesian plant called kava.
“For me, it’s not about me being a teacher — the focus is on the student as a learner,” he said.
Loeb is focused on urban natural areas for his research, traveling around and outside of Pennsylvania to conduct that research. He has taken students with him, too, giving them a good cultural experience.
“They’re studying a forest surrounded by a major city, understanding how people impact these environments,” he said.
Loeb also looks at how trees in urban forests are reproducing or not reproducing, he says, currently looking at The Good Woods in Philadelphia, which shows natural regeneration, where he has counted and measured every seedling and sapling. He is also researching close to 2,000 acres of Radnor Lake State Park in Nashville, looking at the impact of white-tailed deer, beavers and invasive and endangered species.