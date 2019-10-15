DuBOIS — The greater DuBois community has helped the Penn State DuBois campus reach 109 percent of its current Capital Campaign goal, Chancellor M. Scott McBride said at Saturday’s second annual Benefit Celebration held at the DuBois Country Club.
“That’s raising nearly $12 million, folks ... and it’s not over,” said McBride. “This enormous support from friends and neighbors is so very much appreciated from everyone as we work to fulfill our mission and our vision for this campaign.”
Now the focus is on three new goals which will have a significant impact on the campus, he said.
At the launch of the campaign, McBride said Penn State President Eric Barron offered each Penn State campus a 1:1 match above the $1 million for endowment to establish the LaunchBox program. The North Central PA LaunchBox at Penn State DuBois is an initiative that supports manufacturing competitiveness and workforce needs, growing and attracting talented innovators and entrepreneurs, and creating new high-knowledge, high-technology business in the region.
Last week, it was announced that Clearfield County and Penn State DuBois are the recipients of a POWER grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC). The $725,850 grant will be used to expand the North Central PA LaunchBox and Innovation Collaborative with additional training equipment and entrepreneurial programming.
“The goal of the campaign is to raise a million dollars toward the LaunchBox so we can get a $1 million match from the university to create a $2 million endowment so we can sustain that project overtime,” he said.
McBride acknowledged the endowment was started with two major donations, one from the Fairman Family Foundation and another from Charles Snapp.
In addition to the LaunchBox endowment, the campus is also focusing efforts on raising money toward the long-awaited building project, the Multi-Purpose Building.
“We have a $15 million dollar project right now,” said McBride. “We want to enhance that project.”
Penn State DuBois has also taken its Honors program and created the Honors Scholar Program.
“It’s a program that gives students, high achieving academic students, a significant scholarship to attract them to our campus and retain on our campus and live the overall academic experience for every student,” he said.
McBride noted that for 84 years, the residents of the Greater DuBois area have supported their sons and daughters to earn a Penn State education.
“The impact that has had on our campus is really staggering,” McBride said. So many alumni, so many things are happening. This is consistently demonstrated by the many generous gifts, the scholarship endowment, and other projects that enable us to help fulfill our mission and to sustain our service to the region.”
As it did last year, half of the ticket price for the Benefit Celebration goes toward scholarships. Last year, he said more than $17,000 was raised.