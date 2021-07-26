STATE COLLEGE — Held each year near State College during the second week of August, Ag Progress Days is Pennsylvania’s largest outdoor agricultural exposition and returns this year as an in-person event.
Whether people come for the great food, to look at farm equipment, or to watch the different demonstrations, Ag Progress Days has something for everyone. This year marks the 45th year of the event’s location at the Russell E. Larson Agricultural Research Center at Rock Springs, 9 miles southwest of State College on Route 45.
Horse enthusiasts will enjoy The Equine Experience, held at the Equine Arena and Equine Exhibits Building on Aug. 10, 11, and 12. At this free event, attendees will see demonstrations and exhibits showcasing everything from different equine disciplines, breeds, or how to improve horse’s health and care.
Some of the demonstrations held at the equine arena this year include:
- The Keystone Dressage and Combined Drill Team
- Bear Hill Horse Logging
- 4-H Team Horse Power
- R&S Paso Fino Stables
- Capital Area Therapeutic Riding Association Youth Ambassadors mini horses
Located slightly up the hill from the equine arena, the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) is hosting a tour titled “Managing Equine Pastures & Dry Lots” – a hands on event with an example paddock system, horses, and a run-in shed, where participants will learn more about rotationally grazing their horses. This permanent display features a constructed equine dry lot and fenced pastures that participants can visit on scheduled tours or walk to at their convenience.
Specialists will be on hand to identify different types of pasture grasses and discuss the benefits and methods of rotating pastures.
Detailed instructions will be given on the proper design and placement of dry lots for those considering building one on their farm. By rotating horses to different paddocks and/or utilizing a stabilized gravel dry lot, muddy pastures can be eliminated, and forages improved.
Consider attending this tour and finding out the best way to improve pastures on your farm.