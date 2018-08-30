DuBOIS — Penn Highlands Healthcare DuBois announced Wednesday its Penn State SAFE-T Center partnership to enhance high-quality care for sexual assault victims.
SAFE-T, which stands for Sexual Assault Forensic Examination Training Center, will use telemedicine to provide better exams and to offer more support for rural victims of sexual assault.
Penn Highlands DuBois Emergency Department has been chosen as one of four rural hospitals in Pennsylvania to participate in SAFE-T through a $1.1 million Department of Justice research grant given to Penn State’s College of Nursing.
“What this grant means to us is we are able to take our team of sexual assault nurses and provide expert care to victims in our community,” said Kim Cicon, MS RN CEN-PHH ED service Line director/trauma program manager, Emergency Department and SAFE-T project administrator, said.
Cicon said Penn State and Penn Highlands have been working together on this project for slightly more than a year.
“It’s been kind of an abstract concept until now. And now it’s real,” Cicon said.
When a sexual assault examination is performed at a SAFE-T partner hospital, including Penn Highlands DuBois, one of SAFE-T Center’s expert nurses participates through telehealth. The expert nurse appears on a screen where she can talk to, and support, both the on-site nurse and the victim. Through the specialized digital telehealth technology, the SAFE-T nurse can also see the live exam in progress, ensuring best practices, proper evidence collection and a safe, helpful environment for the victim, said Sheridan Miyamoto, SAFE-T Center director and principal investigator.
“We are beyond excited,” said Miyamoto. “We have been looking forward to this for months. This is actually our very first site. Part of it goes into being the very first site is that we were looking for fantastic partners. This group especially went above and beyond to change their systems. They are a dynamic team of seven nurses who are all trained and ready to go. That’s a huge team for your community.”
Miyamoto said SAFE-T worked with PASSAGES, an organization which acts in an advocacy role for the rights and needs of survivors of sexual violence, district attorneys and law enforcement to make sure they were putting together something that works well in the community and with the system.
“Our patients at Penn Highlands are number one to us, no matter what they come here for — whether in the emergency department, you present with a stubbed toe, you have a stroke, you come in and you’ve been a victim of sexual assault, we need to provide you with the best possible care,” Cicon said. “As the director, that is my goal. That’s my directive for anybody who works in my department. Zero tolerance for anything less than excellence. That’s hard to strive for, but that is what we do here on a regular basis, and I just think that this is part of that.”
If the project is shown to improve the handling of sexual assault cases, it will lead to a statewide network of SAFE-T Centers in Pennsylvania’s 48 rural counties, Cicon said.
