The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) announced that two new U.S. Bicycle Routes (USBR) have been designated in Pennsylvania: USBRs 30 and 36.
These U.S. Bicycle Route designations create nationally recognized interstate bicycle touring routes in Pennsylvania.
“Our principal mission is making transportation as safe and accessible as possible, no matter how you travel,” PennDOT Secretary Leslie S. Richards said. “These designations complement our significant investments and focus on connectivity and safety in these regions so people can experience all that Pennsylvania has to offer.”
U.S. Bicycle Route 30 extends 46 miles along the shore of Lake Erie, from Ohio to New York, and is locally known as BicyclePA Route Z. Cyclists utilizing USBR 30 will ride along the nationally designated Seaway Trail Scenic Byway and enjoy sandy beaches, historic lighthouses, ecological diversity – as well as the 3,200-acre National Landmark, Presque Isle State Park, which is ranked as the #1 Freshwater Beach in North America.
U.S. Bicycle Route 36 extends 398 miles across the northern tier of Pennsylvania, from Ohio to New York, and is locally known as BicyclePA Route Y. USBR 36 follows much of U.S. Route 6, which was one of the first highways used to move natural resources, people, and products across the country. As such, the route showcases U.S. industrial history, including the first underground mine, the first steam locomotive, and the first lighthouse on the Great Lakes. Cyclists along USBR 36 will also experience the Allegheny National Forest, Lake Erie, and the Pennsylvania Grand Canyon.
Beyond the value to Pennsylvania of the tourism revenue, the U.S. Bike Route designations bring an increased focus on non-motorized infrastructure and planning in local governments leading to transportation, health, and environmental benefits to the community in the form of improved access to schools, jobs, health care, and outdoor recreational resources.
“These bike route designations will lead to new transportation and recreational opportunities in countless towns across northern Pennsylvania,” said DCED Deputy Secretary Carrie Lepore. “By building out our bicycle infrastructure, we’re increasing our ability to attract new businesses, boosting Pennsylvania tourism, and making our commonwealth a better place to live, work, and play.”
For more information, visit “Ride A Bike” under the “Travel in PA” tab of www.penndot.gov.
