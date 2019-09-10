RIDGWAY — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation of Elk/McKean County has announced the following work schedule, weather permitting, for Sept. 9-13. Motorists should use extra caution while traveling in these areas, as crew members can be working on a highway at any time of the day or night.
- Sign repairs/upgrades on various routes, countywide
- Pipe trench patching on State Route 1001, Glen Hazel Road, St. Marys
- Patching on State Route 2012, Sort Street, St. Marys
- Bridge repairs, State Route 1003, Windfall Road, St. Marys, and State Route 948, West Main Street, Ridgway
- Side dozing on State Route 120 from Ridgway to St. Marys
- Parallel pipe replacement on State Route 4005, Old State Road, State Route 3001, Belltown and State Route 2011, Brandy Camp Road.