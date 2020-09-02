HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that in response to statewide COVID-19 mitigation efforts, expiration dates for commercial driver licenses and commercial learner’s permits will be extended for Pennsylvania residents through Sept. 30. Expiration extension deadlines on non-commercial driver license, photo identification cards, learner’s permits and camera cards expired Aug. 31.
Effective Aug. 31, the following products’ expiration dates will be extended:
- Commercial learner’s permits scheduled to expire from March 16, 2020, through Sept. 30, 2020
- Commercial driver licenses scheduled to expire from March 16, 2020, through Sept. 30, 2020
- Hazardous Materials Endorsements (HME) for individuals who are a Pennsylvania-licensed commercial driver’s license holder and who held a valid, unexpired HME with a determination of no security threat on or after March 6, 2020.
For a list of open driver license and photo license centers and the services provided, as well as their hours of operation, visit www.dmv.pa.gov.
More COVID-19 information is available at www.health.pa.gov. For more information, visit www.dmv.pa.gov or www.PennDOT.gov.