BROOKVILLE — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has announced selection of the new District 10 executive following the retirement of Joseph Dubovi, III who had held the position for 13 years.
Brian Allen, P.E., has been appointed the district executive for the western region of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. As District Executive, Allen is responsible for overseeing all functions in PennDOT District 10, which serves Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana and Jefferson counties.
Allen is a Penn State University graduate and has been with PennDOT District 10 for 28 years, where he has held various positions. He most recently served as assistant district executive for maintenance and previously, assistant district executive for design.
Allen currently resides in Brush Valley with his wife, Julie. He has two sons, one an engineer and the other a student at Penn State University.
Dubovi, of Johnstown, retired from the position this month after 35 years with the department. His retirement will be official on Dec. 27.
“PennDOT is truly grateful to Mr. Dubovi for his service to the department, and his leadership in District 10,” said PennDOT Deputy Secretary for Highway Administration George McAuley. “We wish Joe the best in his retirement.”