DuBOIS — Considerable amounts of rain since Sunday through Monday have impacted vehicle travel, according to Pennsylvania Department of Transportation District 2 (Clearfield County) Press Officer Marla Fannin.
“Due to excessive water, we’ve had to postpone pipe work on Old Erie Pike (Route 2024) — about 5 miles west of West Decatur in Clearfield County,” said Fannin.
As of Monday afternoon, five roads were reported to be closed, she said. They included:
- Route 1001 (Wolf Run Rd/South Second Street/River Road) Clearfield Borough and Lawrence Township
- Route 1006 (Goshen Road/Mt Joy Road) Lawrence Township
- Route 219 in Burnside Township Clearfield County
- Route 53 in the Philipsburg/Chester Hill area
- Route 103 Mifflin County — Wayne Township.
“We are also tweeting on a regular basis with cautionary messages about driving through standing water and using 511PA to plan ahead,” said Fannin.
PennDOT strongly encourages use of 511PA — especially in weather conditions that can pose challenges and require alternate route choices, said Fannin.
“When customers go to: https://www.511pa.com/ they can look up restrictions, incidents, flooding, etc.,” Fannin said. “All five closures are listed on the 511PA site as ‘Alerts.’ When a customer clicks on a specific alert, they will see details about a closure or restriction. As waters recede, the alerts will be updated and eventually removed.”
