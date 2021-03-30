Road work is underway on U.S. Route 322/Richardsville Road to the Route 28/Interstate 80 interchange and to Route 322/Knoxdale Road in Brookville Borough and Pine Creek Township, Jefferson County, according to a press release from Pennsylvania Department of Transportation District 10 Monday.
PennDOT is alerting motorists there will be active construction work occurring at various locations throughout the project. The heaviest traffic congestion will be at the intersection of Route 322 and Evans Street this summer. The reconstruction of the roadway will impact traffic for Route 28 and Route 322.
The project includes the reconfiguration of the Route 28/Route 322 intersection, as well as overlay, drainage, water line replacement, signal work and other miscellaneous construction, the release states.
On Route 28, the work will extend from the Route 28/Route 322 intersection to 980 feet east of the Route 28/Route 322 intersection. On Route 322, the work will be on both the east and the west sides of the Route 28/Route 322 intersection.
Once the project is complete, motorists will have improved traffic flow and increased safety at the intersection of Route 322 and Evans Street, and at the intersection of Route 322 and Route 28, according to the release.
The anticipated end date of the project is Oct. 13, 2021. The project cost is $4,315,289, according to PennDOT. Contractor, Thomas Construction, Inc. from Grove City, Pa. will be completing the work.
PennDOT requests that the public follows social distancing guidelines and avoid contact with construction personnel.