INDIANA – Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting drivers that winter weather and the potential for snow accumulation are in the forecast for areas over the next several days.
Sudden and heavy snow squalls are one of the biggest challenges that motorists, including PennDOT plow truck drivers, face during the winter. Motorists must stay alert for sudden squalls, which can quickly cause roads to become snow covered. Heavy squalls can also cause whiteout conditions that can greatly restrict or virtually eliminate a driver’s visibility.
PennDOT recommends motorists avoid traveling during winter storms if possible, but motorists who must be on the road are urged to use caution while driving. If motorists do encounter snow squalls while traveling, PennDOT offers this advice:
- Slow down gradually and drive at a speed that suits the conditions.
- Turn on your headlights.
- Stay in your lane.
- Increase your following distance.
- Stay alert, keep looking as far ahead as possible and be patient.
- Reduce in-car distractions since your full attention is required.
- Use defroster and wipers.
- Keep windows and mirrors free of snow and ice.
- During whiteouts, come to a complete stop only when you can safely get as far off the road as possible or when there is a safe area to do so.
- Use four-way flashers when traveling slowly.
- Do not stop in the flow of traffic since this could create a chain-reaction collision.
PennDOT is prepared for the upcoming weather with plow trucks and other equipment as needed. Salt, anti-skid and other materials are in good supply. Crews will be working around the clock to keep roads safe and passable.
Roadways will not be free of snow while precipitation is falling. With freezing temperatures, roads that look wet may be icy, and drivers must use extra caution, especially when approaching bridges and highway ramps where ice can form without warning.
While PennDOT recommends not traveling during winter storms, motorists can check road conditions and snow plow locations on more than 40,000 roadway miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.