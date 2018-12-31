HARRISBURG — Penalties for driving after a few stiff drinks just got a little stiffer themselves in Pennsylvania.
Act 153, which increases penalties for some driving under the influence charges and related offenses, went into effect Dec. 23.
Under the law, which was passed this fall, some DUIs in the state have become felonies.
Third time convictions within a ten year period in which the driver was found to have a blood alcohol content of .16 or higher will be treated as felonies. All cases of four or more convictions in a decade will also be treated as felonies. Previously, Pennsylvania had been one of only a handful of states in which DUIs were not treated as felony, but misdemeanor, offenses regardless of prior convictions.
The law includes increased penalties for those caught driving while their license is suspended for a DUI.
The law also increases penalties for homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence, which had carried a minimum three year prison sentence. That will now carry stiffer penalties for those who have been convicted of DUI before. The minimum sentence has increased to five years for those convicted of a prior DUI and seven for those carrying two or more convictions.
Alcohol-related incidents account for more than 10,000 crashes per year in Pennsylvania and almost 300 fatalities, according to the Pennsylvania DUI Association. Approximately one-quarter of traffic fatalities are alcohol related, the group says.
Pennsylvania State Police annually target impaired driving enforcement during the holiday season.
