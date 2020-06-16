HARRISBURG — In late April, Pennsylvania State Employees Credit Union (PSECU) made a $25,000 donation to Feeding Pennsylvania to support the state’s food banks as they faced increased demand during COVID-19.
As part of this “PSECU Chips In” giving campaign, the credit union reached out to its more than 450,000 members, asking them to consider making contributions throughout the month of May to further fundraising efforts. As of the end of the month, PSECU’s members donated a total of $44,542 to the cause.
“PSECU is a member-owned financial cooperative that operates under the ‘people helping people’ credit union philosophy. Our members appreciate knowing that their membership at PSECU also helps to support the greater good — the helping of others,” said President George Rudolph. “In addition to providing contributions to valuable community organizations through our pooled resources, we often reach out to our members with appeals of personal charitable giving, like we did through this ‘PSECU Chips In’ campaign.”
Combined with the initial $25,000 donation made by PSECU on behalf of its members, the fundraising total came out to $69,542. Thanks to Feeding Pennsylvania’s ability to provide 10 meals for every $1 donated, PSECU’s member contribution translates into more than 695,000 meals for those in need.
“Feeding Pennsylvania is incredibly grateful for the tremendous support and generosity of PSECU and their members,” said Executive Director Jane Clements-Smith. “Our food banks know all too well that the work that we do has great potential to help, but we cannot make meaningful progress alone. We want to thank PSECU and their members for helping us in our mission to fight hunger and for allowing us to feed those who need us now more than ever.”
Feeding Pennsylvania works with nine food bank partners to address food insecurity throughout Pennsylvania. Together, this network of food banks works to end hunger in all 67 Pennsylvania counties.