PUNXSUTAWNEY — Pennsylvania State Police are reminding pet owners to be conscious of the safety of their pets with the advent of warmer weather.
According to a state police press release, Gov. Tom Wolf signed Act 104, also known as “the hot car bill,” in 2018, providing legal protections to law enforcement and emergency responders when a pet is removed from a vehicle after showing signs of duress.
Act 104, according to the press release, states that the officer must have reasonable belief that the animal is in danger, attempt to locate the owner of the vehicle, take reasonable steps to ensure or restore the well being of the animal, use no more force than necessary to enter the vehicle and to leave a notice detailing where the animal can be retrieved.
State police remind residents that only duly appointed law enforcement and emergency responders have the authority to take this kind of action. Citizens should contact local authorities if they see an animal in distress.
The press release states that animals can suffer heat exhaustion and stroke and said pet owners should provide access to fresh, cool water and other appropriate sustenance for their pets, as failure to do so could result in criminal charges. Pennsylvania State Police Animal Cruelty Officer Michael Spada said owners should use common sense when caring for pets.
“Properly caring for and protecting your pet should be a priority for all pet owners. Utilize common sense and contact your local veterinarian if you have any questions or concerns,” Spada said.