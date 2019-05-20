BROCKWAY — Pennsylvania State Police are actively seeking Maxine Harris of Brockway, who has been classified as a missing person by the National Crime Information Center.
Harris is a white, non hispanic woman with blue eyes. She is 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds. She is 62 years of age.
Harris was last seen leaving Just for Jesus in Brockway on May 1. According to the police report, she may be in the Pittsburgh area.
Anyone with information regarding Harris’s whereabouts is asked to contact the state police in DuBois at 814-371-4652.