MEDIX RUN — Several volunteers with a local conservation organization worked on making the stream in Medix Run a better place for Elk County visitors and nature’s creatures.
Pennsylvania Wildlife Habitat Unlimited (PWHU) partnered with the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission almost 30 years ago, said Secretary Beth Giese, to maintain a five-mile stretch of Medix Run in Elk County.
“Years ago, devices and jack dams were placed with heavy equipment and fastened with rebar,” Giese said. “There are 21 devices along our five-mile section. Many stop erosion from occurring where it’s not wanted, and others deflect the water flow and create deep pools for the fish.”
A big part of the project is clearing the areas of debris and reinforcing the devices where they’re needed each year, Giese added.
Trustee Don Schmidt approached the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) for help this year, since there were many fallen trees near the devices, Giese said.
Prior to PWHU’s maintenance day Aug. 24, DCNR cut and removed bigger trees that had fallen, leaving just a couple of smaller trees Schmidt took care of with a chainsaw.
“Other members were involved with moving rocks from the stream In certain places, and placing them under or in front of some of the devices that needed the reinforcement,” Giese said. “Where the rocks are being removed creates either better water flow or pools for the fish.”
This year, PWHU had 15 members helping, 12 of whom were on the stream, Giese said, including Carol Beegle, Nate Benton, Mike Chiodo, Giese, Heidi Harvey, Galen Kilmer, Cheryl and Kobie Lukaschunis, Bill Mackereth, Schmidt, Mike Simpson and Craig Wensel. The three involved with providing lunch were Dutch Maloney, Bill Russell and Kathy Schmidt.
“Our stream project is always a fun time in the water with friends,” Giese said. “On the way up to the site in the morning, we are always pleasantly on the lookout for elk and we usually see some.
“And along some of the areas of maintenance, we are also very wary of spotting rattlesnakes, which we haven’t seen recently.”
The Medix Run stream project is just one of PWHU’s local efforts. Others include teaching youth to build Eastern Bluebird boxes, youth pheasant hunts and bear cub studies, tree planting and apple pruning and helping with the elk habitat. It also offers a Penn State DuBois Wildlife Technology scholarship and participates in Clearfield County Youth Field Day in June.