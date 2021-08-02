(The Center Square) – With the end of the federal eviction moratorium arriving, the state is urging Pennsylvanians at risk of eviction or utility shutoffs due to COVID-19 to apply for assistance through the Emergency Rental Assistance Program.
Department of Human Services Acting Secretary Meg Snead joined York County President Commissioner Julie Wheeler, York Mayor Michael Helfrich, Rep. Carol Hill Evans, and Community Progress Council CEO Robin Rohrbaugh recently to discuss the importance of residents experience housing instability or at risk of eviction applying for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program as soon as possible.
The Emergency Rental Assistance Program can help those facing eviction by paying past due and upcoming rent, utility bills, or other necessary costs related to housing.
“This program is an incredible opportunity for tenants to not only get through this pandemic but set themselves up for long-term financial success,” Rohrbaugh said.
The Wolf administration partnered with the General Assembly to distribute $569 million to Pennsylvania households through the Emergency Rental Assistance Program. The federal government allocated an additional $278 million in rental assistance directly to Pennsylvania’s largest counties.