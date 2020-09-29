DuBOIS — Pentz Run Youth Services Inc., a residential program for at-risk and disadvantaged youth, broke ground recently for the construction of a new building which will provide a more specialized level of care for adolescents who need it.
Currently, Pentz Run’s main facility, located at 319 Daly St., DuBois, has an 18-bed group home and shelter for adolescents who require alternative living arrangements.
“The youth who are with us are placed for a variety of reasons,” said Debbie Gregori, MS, executive director at Pentz Run. “The majority of those reasons include truancy, lack of supervision, family issues and behavioral issues.”
A nonprofit agency, Pentz Run began operations in 1976. In the early years, it was known as Bi-County, and the focus was on drug and alcohol counseling and treatment.
In September of 1994, the program changed direction and became a group home and emergency shelter for adolescents in central Pennsylvania.
“Over the past few years, we’ve been expanding to further edges of the state,” said Gregori. “We’ve seen kids from Pike County, Wayne County that are way toward New Jersey. It happens because some of the other group home placements are closing. It happens because other placements are refusing to take certain kids. And it happens because we are unique.”
Gregori said Pentz Run is unique in that “we are a very nurturing and homelike facility.”
She said Pentz Run doesn’t normally take overly aggressive children or ones who have extreme criminal behaviors.
“We focus on the kids whose needs are more treatment-oriented, where we can help them get the treatment that they need, help them grow into productive adults,” said Gregori. “We focus a lot on independent living skills and helping them learn what they need to go out and be on their own or helping them get back to their own home. Those are the goals that we work on. So when we see kids from those other areas, they’re normally the older kids that we might be working to help them get out on their own.”
The group home and emergency shelter provides services for adolescent boys and girls, ages 10 through 17.
Pentz Run’s residential programs also include the Transitional Living Program, consisting of two individual apartments located across the street from the main facility. This program is designed to help older youth, from ages 16 to 23, gain their independence in a semi-supervised yet totally supportive environment.
“We’ve had the transitional living units for probably about eight years now, and we’ve been wanting to expand further and add to that,” said Gregori.
The two-story new building is to be located next to the transitional living units and will include three more beds for the transitional living youth, and eight more beds for the group home youth who need more specialized attention, said Gregori.
“It will be a little bit more structured than our current group home,” she said. “The bedrooms are going to be individual bedrooms and the program is going to be set up a little bit differently so that the kids who are in that program are going to be able to have a little bit more services than the ones that we have currently. They might be a little higher need than the ones that we have currently.”
The new building will also include some indoor recreational space as additional office space.
“We’re super excited about this,” said Gregori. “We’ve been planning it for years. Through our fundraisers, we’ve been saving up for it to be able to do this, and we’re finally able to do it. We have saved enough money for the down payment. And we’re just really excited to be able to make it happen now.”
Gregori noted that Pentz Run did also receive a loan to construct the new building so they will continue to depend on fundraisers and donors to help pay that loan off.
Tod Brunetti from Brunetti Builders is the contractor and construction is expected to take about a year.