The fourth annual Sip & Snack fundraiser to benefit Pentz Run Youth Services Inc., DuBois, a non-profit group home for children, will be held on March 9, Executive Director Deb Gregori announced at Wednesday’s Greater DuBois Chamber After Hours event.
The event will be held from 5-9 p.m. at the Lakeview Lodge in Treasure Lake.
Local wineries will offer samples and wines for sale and local restaurants and caterers will offer samples of their food. There will also be vendors selling meats, cheeses, sweets and other snacks, in addition to many direct sales and craft vendors.
“This year, we are adding distilleries as well as wineries and breweries,” she said. “Don’t forget about the awesome food we will have provided by local caterers and restaurants.”
Tickets are available from any of the Pentz Run employees, the Pentz Run website or Facebook page.
For entertainment, Root2Fifth will perform.
“We’ll have trivia again this year, in addition to presenting awards for the best tasting food and the best tasting drink,” Gregori said.
Pentz Run uses money from fundraisers, not for general day-to-day needs, but for the extras, said Gregori, noting that Pentz Run’s funding stream is on a per diem basis from Clearfield County.
“We get paid per day, per kid and it depends on how many kids we have,” she said. “When there’s something extra that they want to do, go on an activity or a field trip, like in the summer time, they go to Lakemont Park and things like that, that’s all extra money that we just don’t have.”
A couple of weeks ago, when there was no school due to inclement weather, Pentz Run conducted a paint class. Gregori went to a local craft store to buy paint supplies and spent nearly $90 to get those supplies so they could do that activity and each kid could do a painting.
“Whatever you would buy for your own kid, multiply that by 17 and think about how much it costs us to just do an activity,” she said.
Gregori noted that a new donor started donating gift cards for food.
“She’ll stop by every now and then, drop off a handful of gift cards,” she said. “The day we did that painting, we let them all get lunch. I make them write thank you notes and we send them off to whoever donated.”
“Those extra things, we just can’t do,” she said.
Gregori said she hopes to see more people attend the Sip & Snack.
“Many in the community don’t know we exist, and that’s what we’re trying to promote — is to get everybody to know that we do this, and that we are here, in DuBois.”
Gregori said she believes they do good work with the children at Pentz Run.
“I always look at it as, while the kids are here, they’re learning something that they wouldn’t have learned outside of here,” she said in a previously published Courier Express article. “They’re getting some positive influence, they’re meeting some positive role models. Whether that changes their life completely, doesn’t always happen, but at least there is something positive going on in their lives. They had some good medical care for a while. They ate properly for a few months. I mean, those things just don’t always happen for kids. Those are the basics. Until you’re here, you don’t really realize how much that doesn’t happen.”
Tickets to the Sip & Snack event are $15 in advance, $20 at the door. Contact Pentz Run at 814-371-1522 or visit their Facebook page.
