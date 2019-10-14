VALIER — The Perry Township Fire Department celebrated the end of Fire Prevention Week with a free children’s festival at the fire hall Saturday.
The department provided a variety of free activities in which children could participate, including fire truck rides, hayrides, bounce houses, and a pumpkin patch. This is the third year for the festival, and the firemen always hold it the weekend after the fire prevention observance.
“We try to keep this as free as possible for everybody to come out and have fun, and get the kids involved,” Assistant Chief Garrett Keith said.
To encourage the children to participate in the activities, each time they participated in one of the activities, they were given tickets which could then be taken in the fire hall and placed in baskets for a raffle. This year the prize was a Nintendo Switch.
“Just to get the kids out, get them active, learn the fire prevention, learn the trucks, the fire company… Keep them interested, because when they get to be 14 years old, we hope they join some fire company somewhere…” Keith said.
About 600 children usually participate in the festival.
One local woman, Mary Hoover, got to ride in a fire truck for the first time at the festival. She is in her late 80s and had been the secretary at Punxsutawney High School for many years. She is well-known around the community, and many of those around the festival were excited for her.
The only thing that costs any money at the event is the pumpkin patch. Keith gets the pumpkins from Yarnick’s Farms, and children can pick out a pumpkin for $5. Keith said that is just enough to cover the cost of the pumpkin itself.
Punxsy Pizza and Emma’s Catering help provide some of the food at a campfire that is kept burning all day to cook hot dogs and mountain pies.