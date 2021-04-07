BROCKWAY — Perry Winkler was happy to be back in the classroom after COVID-19 canceled his plans last year.
Winkler does a visiting artist program with the Brockway Area School District, where he teaches watercolors to most grades.
“It was kind of a relief,” Winkler said about being back at Brockway. “I feel like the students gain more every year, and if you skip a year, they might lose that. And personally, you get a little nervous when you don’t teach for a while and you start to feel rusty at it. I was nervous, but when we got into it, it was like we hadn’t missed the year.”
Winkler had his students choose from still-life images, wildlife, landscapes, and botanicals. Since each grade level has worked with Winkler before, he has different options for each class. He said the real challenge is keeping everyone on the same step.
“Everybody works at a different pace,” he said. “When I’m teaching a method or technique, some students will be more assertive and finish their work quickly while others are more exact or nervous, so they take longer.”
Winkler said that the students embraced the art this year more than he expected. He wondered if missing the previous year made the students more eager for the watercolors.
“I’ve been coming here many years, and some of these students first had me in first grade, and every year, they’re getting savvier,” Winkler said. “And when we’re working in high school, they actually have some insight and know how to hold the brush, how to soak up the color and lay it down. But coming back over the years, I realized that by the time they’re in high school, they have a good understanding of how to compose a piece of work, how to use contrast, how to create texture.”
Winkler said that he varies his work for each class. For lower elementary, he tries to work in more colors and fun. As the kids get older, he takes the lessons that seemed like they were just for fun and uses them to teach techniques.
“As the grades progress, I start teaching them more about blending techniques and little tricks of the trade that make it really easy to manipulate watercolors,” he said. “They’re learning techniques while bleeding colors for a sunset, but they don’t know they’re learning them because they think they’re just splashing colors.”
Winkler said that the progression of student art is important, but what he really hopes students get from his visits is the chance to see possible careers.
“I wish somebody had come to me when I was 13, 14, 15 and let me know it was possible to be an artist full-time and survive at it,” he said. “If you don’t have those examples, you disregard that as an occupation. Someone coming in who actually does it, it encourages that handful of students who are considering art that it’s possible.”
However, the art career is not for someone who is not willing to work.
“I explain to them that it’s a lot of fun, it’s an abstract lifestyle, you don’t have a set schedule, but it’s a lot of work,” he said. “You have to be self-disciplined. People go into the arts thinking it’ll be like recess and I can blow my days off, but it’s like any other career. To make it work, you have to take it seriously and live each day like you’re employed by someone else. The kids see that there’s an artist here who is working and succeeding as an artist, even in a rural area. That was important for me.”
Winkler spends a week at the junior-senior high school and then another at the elementary. He said that he finds being a visiting artist rewarding.
“It has been a real joy working here,” he said. “It is so exciting to me. I run into these students years later and they talk about what they did. One student said she did paintings with me in third grade. She still has her paintings on the bedroom wall and loves them! I hope they enjoy what they’re doing and that it has a positive effect on them.”