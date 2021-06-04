DuBOIS — Melina Petrick, a DuBois Area High School Class of 2021 graduate, has received a first award in the state Pennsylvania Junior Academy of Science competition, according to DAHS Science Team Coach Doug Brennan.
As a senior, Petrick was recognized in April by Superintendent Wendy Benton and the DuBois Area School Board for her research presentation on “How Prescribed Fires Promote Growth” at the 2021 PJAS regional competition. As the first award winner at the regional event, Petrick earned the opportunity to present her project virtually at the state PJAS competition in May.
“First awards go to students who meet a ridged guideline of adjudication as to following the scientific method of problem solving,” said Brennan. “Not many presenters receive a first award. You are literally competing against yourself — presenting your research without flaws or speculation and by giving facts and seeing if the hypothesis is supported by the data from your conducted experiment.”
“I was interested in researching this topic because of my great appreciation for the environment,” said Petrick during her presentation to the board.
“Your presentation was extraordinary, and clearly it’s very evident of your well-deserved first-place honors,” said Benton after hearing Petrick’s presentation. “Thank you for your hard work, and for representing our school district so well, and for being such a great role model for our underclassmen.”
Brennan noted that this year’s projects and adjudication took on a different norm due to COVID-19.
“Projects were under COVID protocol and have been researched and presented virtually with safety in mind for all,” said Brennan.
The Pennsylvania Junior Academy of Science is a statewide organization of junior and senior high school students designed to stimulate and promote interest in science among its members through the development of research projects and investigations, Brennan said.
“Through her work and persistence, Melina has been interviewed by Penn Lines Magazine for their forthcoming issue discussing her research,” said Brennan. Penn Lines focuses on rural social and political issues, economic and community development, health and education concerns, better and more efficient uses of electricity, as well as human interest profiles, according to their website.
Brennan noted that Petrick has also been awarded a scholarship.
“This was partly in recognition of her commitment to inquiry into the interrelationships in the diverse ecosystem that was studied,” said Brennan. “Her insight to explore and make better the world that surrounds us has truly set an example for others to follow.”