During the months of June and July, people in the Tri-County area are more likely to spot a black bear, according to Thomas Henry, state game warden with the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Northcentral Region.
Black bears’ mating season begins in early June and runs through mid July, he said. The mama bear, a “sow,” gives birth in January to litters of one to five cubs.
Mating season is one of two main points throughout the year that people will most likely spot a bear, said Henry.
“The bears are moving around trying to find a mate, and this is the time where they will get into garbage cans, dumpsters, and any food left out because it’s an easy food source for them to get calories from walking around constantly,” said Henry.
The other time of year is late summer and fall, he noted.
“Corn is in its milk stage, which bears are attracted to cornfields,” Henry said. “Bears, during this time of the year, need to eat about 20,000 calories a day.”
The public should be aware that bears are traveling more than usual during these times, he said, looking for easy food sources.
“People should be aware to stay your distance, and don’t try and get close for pictures,” Henry said. “The majority of bears will run away, as they are more scared of you than you are of them; however, they still are wild animals.”
There are some precautions homeowners can take to avoid bear encounters, said Henry, like bringing bird feeders in at night time, as well as any other outdoor food sources.
“If you have a place to store garbage until the day that garbage will be taken, such as a garage, basement, locked garbage disposal, it is highly recommended.”
If there isn’t a storage option, Henry recommends moth balls and ammonia to deter the bears.
“Also, it is unlawful to feed bears intentionally,” he added.
If someone happens to see a bear, Henry recommends giving it space.
“If they are close by, just let it know you are nearby, so that the bear does not get startled,” he said. “They are wild animals and have a mind of their own, they have the same thought process as people when threatened, fight or flight.”
Those who see a bear with mange should call the PGC’s Northcentral region office at 570-398-4744.