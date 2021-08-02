DuBOIS – Penn Highlands DuBois, in conjunction with AmServ Ltd/DuSan Ambulance, will hold a Community Health Screening on Aug. 21 from 6:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m. at AmServ Ltd/DuSan Ambulance, 835 Beaver Drive, DuBois, PA.
A complete blood analysis will be available for $40. Optional tests include Hemoglobin A1C, a Thyroid test, PSA Test and an iFOB Colon-Rectal Cancer At Home Kit.
To make an appointment, individuals should call 888-920-4636 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
The deadline to register is Aug. 18. Walk-ins will be accepted.
For more information, visit www.phhealthcare.org/events.