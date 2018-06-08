PUNXSUTAWNEY — When driving around the town of Punxsutawney, a local or tourist can see a number of “Phantastic Phils” — large fiber-glass versions of the famous groundhog himself, each with its own personality painted on.
These statues have become a nationwide tourist attraction, just like the groundhog himself. Many local businesses, people and organizations sponsor their own Phil, becoming a part of that festive element of the community.
The statues are not just colorful, six-foot-tall fiberglass groundhogs, though. Each Punxsutawney location features a differently themed Phantasic Phil, painted or decorated by artists from all over the state, and many have historical meaning or hidden messages in their patterns. Some include cute slogans as their names, and added on accessories like glasses or a hat, or are holding a sign or prop.
These Phil statues made the “10 Pennsylvania Roadside Oddities That You Have to see to Believe” list on the Uncovering PA website.
The first statue, “Phillage,” was debuted on Groundhog Day in 2004 and is the only one to sport a top hat, according to www.groundhog.org. The top hat is part of Phil’s caretakers’ traditional outfit. This Phil was painted by local artist Kelly Porada.
Punxsutawney Groundhog Club Executive Director Katie Donald said visitors and tourists try to find each local statue when they come to town and have a photo taken with their favorites.
“Phantastic Phils are a great tourist attraction in our town,” she said. “There are 32 statues total, and they are all unique in their own way.”
Each statue has its own innovative name and theme. Some are in front of local businesses, such as “Phil your Piggy Bank” in front of S&T Bank and “Through the Eyes of Pizzeria Phil” in front of Laska’s Pizza.
Others are sponsored by local people, locations or organizations, including “It’s a WonderPhil World” by the Punxsutawney Women’s Club, or a patriotic “Freedom Phil” sponsored by the Groundhog Festival Committee, and “Phil my Prescription, Please” in front of Stewart’s Drug store.
It seems as if almost every noteworthy location has its own Phil, including the “Start to Finish” statue in front of Punxsutawney Middle School and “Healthy Phil” in front of the Punxsutawney Community Health Center.
Many of these took a lot of time and effort to make, such as “Get your Phil of Roses” in front of Roseman’s Florist in Punxsutawney, which is made of thousands of pieces of arranged glass. It was created by Brenda Nicklas and took 200 hours to finish, according to the Punxsutawney Chamber of Commerce.
Some have a story or history behind their appearance as well, such as “Punksutenik Phil” who’s name comes from the Lenni Lenape Indian tribe, who had their own legends about the groundhog.
Community members try to preserve each Phil and care for them, making arrangements to repair and renew some of their characteristics when they need to be updated, Donald said.
“Phillage,” located at Phil’s Borrow, needs some structural repairs and will be fixed soon. The Phil in front of Cobblestone Hotel & Suites, who is dressed as a bellhop, will be repainted. The statue at Patsy’s Park, which was originally painted and decorated by local children, needs updates, but they want to try and preserve the children’s artwork, Donald said.
Like Punxsutawney itself, the fiberglass attractions contributing to making the community a tourism magnet.
For more information, visit www.punxsutawney.com/phantastic-phils or www.punxsutawney.org.
