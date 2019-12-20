ST. MARYS — A modern and vintage clothing reseller has expanded its way into Elk County, offering both shoppers and consigners a way to stay stylish at a fair price.
Phase Two, a high-quality clothing and apparel consignment store, held its St. Marys ribbon cutting Dec. 2, said Owner Julia Tarr.
The consigner’s items spend 90 days on the rack, and they receive 40 percent of the proceeds. Phase Two is all about networking with the customer to sell brand-name goods in a safe environment for fair-market value, Tarr said, and consigners are able to check their sales progress through an online database.
The consignment store is a great option aside from donation, to see if the clothes are still worth something, Tarr adds.
Phase Two has many expansion goals, Tarr said. Its home base is out of Warren for 12 years, and its second store was opened in Jamestown, New York. St. Marys was a great location for it, since she saw a need in the area, and thought the concept would be well received there.
The brand-name, vintage clothing is a “huge movement” and ongoing fad, Tarr adds. The store carries everything from everyday clothing to outerwear, handbags, jewelry, shoes, hats and scarves.
Tarr says the store only accepts clothing in “excellent” condition. Each item is carefully handled, too, by dedicated employees who understand the job in its entirety.
Customers tend to give extremely positive feedback on the cleanliness and organization of the store and its items, Tarr said. Thousands of consigners have given their clothing a “second life” and reaped the benefits.
Items that are not up to Phase Two standards are donated to a local nonprofit organization.
Phase Two is located at 867 Million Dollar Highway in St. Marys.
For more information, visit www.phasetwoclothing.net or the Facebook page.