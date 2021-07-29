DuBOIS — An update on Penn Highlands Healthcare’s Master Facilities Plan (MFP) was presented by Chief Operating Officer Mark Norman at the recent Greater DuBois Chamber of Commerce’s Business Connections luncheon.
Since 2018, PHH has been implementing a $111 million MFP designed to enhance access to critical services and advanced care for the residents of northwestern and central Pennsylvania.
The Master Facilities Plan triggers eight major expansion and renovation projects to modernize, improve and expand upon the services PHH offers patients at four of their hospital campuses and numerous outpatient facilities in the 34-county region they serve, according to their website.
The following highlights several of the projects discussed by Norman:
West Wing annexCompleted in August 2020, the West Wing annex at PH DuBois is one of eight projects of the Master Facilities Plan, a $111 million expansion across the Penn Highlands area.
The annex has five stories plus a ground floor which houses the new hospital kitchen. The Founders’ Café offers a new variety of options for visitors and for patients. The second floor houses a new physicians’ lounge and administrative wing as well as conference rooms. The third floor is earmarked for future expansion of the Maternal and Child Center Maternity Department.
The fourth floor is earmarked for a new Ambulatory Surgery Center on the fourth floor will offer patients of all ages a safe, comfortable environment for outpatient surgical procedures. It will have its own recovery area, pre- and post-surgery area and operating rooms. The unit will stand alone from the current Short Stay Unit.
The fifth floor will be earmarked for future expansion of The Heart Center and cardiology services. The current Cardiopulmonary Services – treatment, monitoring and post-procedure rehabilitation – will expand as well.
Brookville Medical Office Building
The Brookville Medical Office was completed in June 2020 and is located on the PH Brookville campus adjacent to the main hospital structure. As part of the MFP launched in 2018, PHH has announced that providers are now seeing patients at the building located at 88 Hospital Road. Services at this facility include family medicine, QCare, pulmonology, general surgery, oncology and urology.
Center of Excellence
The Center of Excellence is a new and modern three-story plus ground floor building currently being built on the campus of PH DuBois West to create a hub for orthopedics, pediatrics and women’s health, which have long been notable services at Penn Highlands Healthcare, said Norman.
“We’re very excited about this,” said Norman. “Once we move some of these services from our current medical office building into this Center of Excellence, obviously they’re very excited about having new space and new buildings, but that gives us this opportunity to renovate some of the portions of our existing medical office building, which are very much needed. That also allows us opportunity for expansion for additional services and providers to go into the current medical office building.”
Construction is expected to be complete by spring 2022.
PH DuBois Emergency Department
The expansion of the Emergency Department is also currently underway, said Norman.
“We’re going to have up to 40 total emergency room bays,” said Norman. “It’s going to give us more capacity, which we desperately need. It’s going to also have on the second floor above the ER an acuity adaptable unit, which will be able to treat a variety of different types of patients, whether they’re very critical or maybe not as critical. So we’re very excited about that.”
Norman said this will also provide increased capacity from a nursing standpoint, “because right now ... and you probably have heard some of these stories about patients having to wait a long time. There’s occasions when what happens ... they’re waiting on a bed. They need a higher level of care so they’re being sent to DuBois, but we’re having to wait to be able to admit the patient because we just don’t have the capacity. That’s going to help relieve some of that.”
A Level II Trauma Center at PH DuBois will also be located in the new Emergency Department which is currently being constructed. It is expected to be completed in the fall of 2022.
Behavioral Health Hospital
Individuals challenged by mental health issues are often underserved, Norman said. PHH recognizes this problem within the communities it serves and beyond. Therefore, this project, currently underway, will expand services at the Penn Highlands DuBois East campus, the system’s hub for Behavioral Health Services.
“It’s going to have a drug and alcohol detox rehab unit, which is very much needed, as you well know, for our areas,” said Norman. “(There will be) an additional children and adolescent unit, and really the capacity to have up to 120 beds. And if you don’t know, we have numerous referrals every day. We just cannot take some, because we do not have enough beds for the patients. And then they’re sent off in different places. So we believe there’s just a significant need in behavioral health. It’s very important to have good family support close by, and I think having this unit here will help enable that.”
This new addition will also house the Penn Highlands Psychiatry Residency Program.
When completed, this campus will provide a comprehensive continuum of services comparable to those provided in the Pittsburgh market.
Construction is expected to be completed in February 2022.