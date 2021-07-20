DuBOIS — The Greater DuBois Chamber of Commerce will host another Business Connections luncheon this week featuring guest speaker Penn Highlands Healthcare Chief Operating Officer Mark Norman, according to Executive Director Jodi August.
The event will be held Thursday at the DuBois Country Club. Networking and registration begins at 11:15 a.m., with lunch to follow at 11:30 a.m. The presentation by Norman will begin at noon followed by any questions and answers at 12:45 p.m.
The cost to attend is $25 for members and $35 for non-members.
To make reservations, contact the Greater DuBois Chamber of Commerce by calling 814-371-5010 or email dacc@duboispachamber.com.
Other upcoming events include:
Thursday, July 29 — Join for a Midday Chamber Mixer with Penn Highlands DuBois. Penn Highlands is celebrating Mako Robotics as Dr. Matthew Varacallo, M.D. will be giving a demonstration in the atrium (main lobby) of Penn Highlands DuBois. Bring a mask to be worn to this event; CDC and the Pennsylvania Department of Health requirements for healthcare settings are still in place. Stop by anytime between 3-5 p.m. for a demonstration, light refreshments, and giveaways.
Wednesday, Aug. 4 — Swift Kennedy and Associates will hold a Chamber After Hours event from 4:30-6:30 p.m. to celebrate their new office location. Stop by Swift Kennedy and Associates located at 908 Beaver Drive to enjoy appetizers and refreshments while meeting other local business leaders in the community.
Thursday, Aug. 12 — There will be a Midday Chamber BBQ Mixer at NexTier Bank from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Meet the team and enjoy food from the grill at NexTier Bank located at 522 Liberty Boulevard in DuBois.
Wednesday, Aug. 18 — There will be a Chamber After Hours event with Nick Hoffman, author of “He Was There All The Time” and new DuBois Chamber member, Queen of Tarts. The event will be from 4-6 p.m. for a special book signing with Hoffman at Queen of Tarts’ new location at 2 West Park Ave. in DuBois. After celebrating the new location with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, visitors will be able to take a business tour of Queen of Tarts and enjoy samples.
Thursday, Aug. 26 — For those who want insight into local hiring statistics, strategies, and opportunities, in August, the chamber will be holding a Business Connections luncheon at the DuBois Country Club. The event will feature a hiring panel consisting of guest speakers: Marsha Beatty from PA CareerLink, Pam Streich of Workforce Solutions, and Melissa Varischetti from Black and White Solutions/FindAJobPA.com. Registration will begin at 11:15 a.m., program at noon following by questions and answers at 12:45 p.m.. Cost is $25 for members and $35 for non-members.