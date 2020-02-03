PUNXSUTAWNEY — At 7:28 a.m. Sunday, Punxsutawney Phil, the rodent to whom the world looks to learn when to expect spring, was brought from his stump to announce there will be an early spring this year.
Gobbler’s Knob was filled by the wee hours of the morning with a crowd waiting to hear the prediction.
The crowd was said to be the largest seen yet at the knob during the 134 years of the prediction celebration.
The morning was cold, but not cold enough to keep people away. The area saw snow through the night leading up to the prognostication. Around dawn, just as the Top Hats made their way to the stage, snow started to fall heavily on the Knob.
The cold weather and snow made people all the more excited to hear Phil’s prognostication of an early spring.
The two finalists from Gobbler’s Knob Got Talent, 11-year-old Olivia Seibel of Delray Beach, Florida and Chris Bohinski of Wilkes-Barre took the stage in the wee hours of the morning. Both sang to keep the crowd entertained leading up to Phil’s being brought to the stage. Dueling Pianos from Baltimore also took the stage to perform just before Phil’s arrival.
There were still many activities taking place around Punxsutawney following the prognostication ceremony. A large number of people made the walk from Gobbler’s Knob down Woodland Avenue to get back to town and more fun.
Groundhog Day breakfasts, birthday celebrations, and weddings were scheduled during the day. Barclay Square was filled with vendors and activities for children to fill the rest of the morning.
Many tourists began leaving to head home during the late morning to prepare for the Superbowl later in the day.