PUNXSUTAWNEY — Making national news in the week leading up to Groundhog Day was a letter from PETA calling for Punxsutawney Phil to be retired.
The letter from PETA called for the Groundhog Club to use technology to replace the live groundhog with an animatronic groundhog.
“An AI Phil would renew interest in Punxsutawney, generating a great deal of buzz, much like Sony’s robot dog ‘Aibo...’ Today’s young people are born into a world of terabytes, and to them, watching a nocturnal rodent being pulled from a fake hole isn’t even worthy of a text message,” read the letter from Ingrid Newkirk, president of PETA.
The letter was said to be addressed to Bill Deeley, president of the Groundhog Club, but Deeley said he had not even seen the letter. The club heard about the letter via social media, never actually seeing it themselves. The letter surfaced (or not) just before the largest crowd ever to fill Gobbler’s Knob arrived in the area for Groundhog Day. The crowd included people of all ages, even those “young people” who PETA says don’t find Phil worthy of a text message.
A.J. Dereume, one of Phil’s handlers said Phil and his wife Phyllis, are much better cared for in Punxsutawney than they would be someplace else.
“PETA suggested that Phil would go to a sanctuary somewhere within the United States... Any of those sanctuaries that you would find, I would imagine the ratio is 100-to-1 animals to handlers, maybe it’s 50-to-1 maybe it’s 20-to-1. Whatever it is, in Punxsutawney it’s 15-to-2 handlers to groundhogs. So I would say we’re probably better equipped than anyone to take care of the particular animals,” Dereume said.
During the Phil 101 presentation given Sunday afternoon in Barclay Square, Dereume and John Griffiths told the audience they will most assuredly not be switching to an animatronic Phil.
This is the second time PETA has sent a letter to the Groundhog Club, though there was no suggestion of animatronics in the first letter.
“I’m sure it’s been an enjoyable ride on our coat tails both times,” Dereume said.