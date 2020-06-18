PHILIPSBURG — A Philipsburg councilwoman who recently made controversial social media comments about a local Black Lives Matter protest held June 7 refused to apologize for her actions amidst a chanting protest held outside council chamber walls.
On Monday, an apology was asked of Councilwoman Sharon Goss several times for comments made regarding the June 7 BLM protest in which she threatened on social media to have all protesters arrested for criminal trespassing — as well as another post that stated “all those rioters should get coronavirus” and they should “go back to the jungle and beat the bushes.”
But apology requests that were asked for by numerous people were met with silence from Goss at Monday’s borough council meeting.
Goss’ fellow council members condemned her remarks and removed Goss from borough committees and gave her restrictions regarding borough information to which she has access.
Protesters were outside the borough building for more than two hours as the meeting was held, chanting and calling for her resignation.
Local attorneys Dan Nelson and Bobbie Rabuck — who are not borough solicitors — presented council with a “censure resolution” that condemned Goss’ comments.
Nelson said he would stop everything with a public apology, but Goss remained silent and he went on with explaining the resolution. Nelson stated while he knows Goss has been a proponent of the borough and its parks, what was said by Goss was clearly a First Amendment issue.
“It was an elected official (stating) ‘get out of my park. And if you don’t I’m going to call the cops and have your arrested,’” Nelson said.
Nelson also referenced Goss saying “get out of here, we don’t want your (expletive) in our borough” in regard Goss not wanting the June 7 protest to be held at Cold Stream Dam.
Nelson said he and Rabuck aren’t arguing over the BLM moment and its merit, but rather the rights to people being able to use the public park. While he admitted the censure resolution is purely “ceremonial,” it calls out what happened and council stating that what happened was wrong.
Rabuck, a lifetime Philipsburg resident, was not pleased with Goss’ actions.
“When I read that article and those statements, I was compelled to act,” Rabuck said. “This is something that should just not affect us as Philipsburg residents. This is something that affects us as Americans. (Goss) had no right to threaten our citizens with illegal arrests. That can not go unpunished.”
Rabuck said the incident happened “at least 10 days ago — and there has been no apology.”
“Anyone from the community or from the media that has reached out to Mrs. Goss has been met with silence,” Rabuck said. “She was offered the opportunity to speak and apologize tonight and that did not happen. That should speak volumes to everyone in this community. At best, she’s embarrassed by her behavior and therefore didn’t want to speak. At worst, she’s not apologetic for her behavior — which should be appalling to all of us.”
“A 10-period day of deafening silence,” Nelson said. “Media has approached her. I suspect other folks have, maybe her neighbors have. We’ve waited for it and we’ve asked for it tonight. Any person with reasonable mind — I do think under the circumstances — would’ve stepped up, realized that it would’ve caused hurt and problems for the borough she serves ... An apology is proper and right ... Mature individuals step up and they own it. They acknowledge the hurt they’ve caused and they deal with it and try to make amends for it.”
A handful of residents were on hand to support Goss, including her husband, Doug.
“As we all know, some of these ‘peaceful’ demonstrations have become very non-peaceful, very destructive and very violent,” Doug Goss said. “I will tell you for a fact, that my wife’s primary concern was the safety of the park out there and of the children who might be in the park at the time of the demonstration.”
Doug Goss said censorship is a “slippery slope” that he doesn’t think the borough should go down.
“What happens if the gay and lesbian community wants to hold a rainbow walk down Presqueisle Street?” Doug Goss asked. “What happens if the gun toting NRA redneck shows up and oh, there’s a liberal tree hugger control activist there, too?”
Doug Goss said, if you “start censoring people for their personal opinions ... be careful what you wish for, you might get it.”
At least a dozen others condemned Goss for her comments, stating they were completely out of line.
“I can’t believe what you said, first of all, and I’m absolutely disgusted by how you carry yourself,” resident Samuel Martell said, who was also one of the organizers of Monday’s protest. “We’re just not going to stand for this and if all goes well, I believe I’m in your community and I’d like to run against you (for a council spot).”
Martell cited those protesting that have racially mixed families, stating that they care for everyone.
“A person such as yourself that carries yourself in such a manner, does not represent this whole (council),” Martell said. “I would hope that (council) would object to anything this woman says out of line. I’m disgusted by you.”
Once residents and other community members were finished, President Barb Gette passed around a motion to reprimand Goss by taking her off of council committees, while also requiring Goss go through Gette in obtaining records that are normally privy to council members.
“Mrs. Goss showed a willingness to speak as a representative of borough council without knowledge of council due to language used and behavior that was threatening,” Gette said, as chants from outside of “hey, hey, ho-ho, Sharon Goss has got to go” filtered into the borough building as she read the motion.
Because they cannot legally remove Goss from council, Gette said Goss would still have the opportunity to speak at all meetings and cast her vote on all matters.
Borough Manager Joel Watson said Goss has caused them nothing but trouble, showing the stack of emails they received on Monday about her.
“This office doesn’t normally deal with that volume, so needless to say, nothing borough-wise that’s important got done today because of what we’re dealing with right now,” Watson said.
Others cited Goss’ work at the parks as far as all the good she has done for the community. Watson said he can’t vouch for what she did prior to his arrival at the borough six years ago, but said a check from the parks and recreation committee hasn’t been written out since August 2014.
Council later unanimously approved both Gette’s motion and Nelson and Rabuck’s resolution.