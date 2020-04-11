DuBOIS — Sandy Township Police on April 9 charged Cole E. Navasky, 24, Tyrone Pike SR, Philipsburg, with misdemeanor counts of intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered and use/possession of drug paraphernalia and a summary traffic charge, according to a criminal complaint filed at District Judge Patrick Ford's office in DuBois.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, police witnessed a suspicious vehicle in the DuBois Mall parking lot at 1:30 a.m. March 31. The vehicle reportedly left the parking lot at a high rate of speed and continued north on Route 255. The vehicle was traveling at about 60 miles per hour while the police followed it and conducted a traffic stop in the area of Coral Reef Road, the affidavit said.
Approaching the vehicle, police found that a man in the passenger seat was the subject of a warrant for his arrest. He was removed from the vehicle and taken into custody, the affidavit said.
While speaking with the driver, Navasky, the officer noticed an uncapped syringe just behind the driver's seat of the vehicle. When asked if he or anyone in the vehicle was diabetic, Navasky reportedly said no. Asked to step out of the vehicle, Navasky was told the officer observed a syringe in plain view behind his seat and that it is a known device of illegal drug activity.
When the officer opened the door and told Navasky to exit there were reportedly two needles in the door next to the handle, two more in the door near the floor and one on the floor next to the gas and brake pedals, the affidavit said.
Searching further, police obtained 15 more needles and 46 bags of what the officer believed to be heroin. Also allegedly found were seven unused bags, all having the same stamp on them (Kobe 8). One additional used bag was reportedly located which had a stamp which read Team #1. Also reportedly found was a steel straw with tape around one end, which is known to be used for "snorting" illegal drugs through the nasal cavity.
While speaking with Navasky, he reportedly stated that he does have a drug problem and is trying to recover. He stated he was given the drugs from a friend a couple of days ago and had used approximately 12 hours before the traffic stop.
His prelminary hearing is scheduled for May 29 at Ford's office.