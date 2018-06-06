DuBOIS — DuBois City Police have charged a 36-year-old Philadelphia man after reportedly finding him in possession of a large amount of methamphetamine and cocaine.
William Patrick Donnelly, 4335 Orchard St., Philadelphia, has been charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities, two counts of criminal use of a communication facility, possession of a controlled substance and delivery/intent to deliver drug paraphernalia. The charges stem from an incident which occurred at 12:30 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of Locust Street, DuBois.
According to the affidavit of probable cause filed before District Judge Patrick Ford’s office in DuBois, police said they witnessed an illegal drug transaction take place outside of a residence at 549 Locust St.
After witnessing the drug transaction by the known individuals, police moved in and arrested Donnelly, who was allegedly found with cocaine and methamphetamine.
The street value for the cocaine confiscated is approximately $4,000, according to police. The street value for the methamphetamine recovered, 3.5 grams, is approximately $10,000.
Donnelly was taken into custody and multiple felony drug charges were filed against him. He was placed in the Clearfield County Jail.
