BROCKWAY — Employees of Phoenix Sintered Metals, LLC in Brockway achieved a safety milestone on Jan. 4 by recording three years without a time loss accident.
Phoenix Sintered Metals was accepted into the Safety and Health Achievement Recognition Program (SHARP) by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration in 2018. The program recognizes small business employers who have used OSHA’s On-Site Consultation Program services and operate exemplary safety and health programs. A worksite’s acceptance into SHARP identifies the company among its business peers as a model for worksite safety and health.
Phoenix Sintered Metals’ Safety Committee is also is a certified workplace Safety Committee through the Department of Labor and Industry Workers’ Compensation Bureau.
The Safety Committee includes Steve Anderson, supervisor; Melissa Beatty, human resources manager; Steve Cappetta, tool shop manager; Josh Crawford, maintenance supervisor; Terry Fustine, safety coordinator; Ron Perkins, die setter; Brad Smith, engineer, and Sundervel Velayutham, Operational Excellence engineer.
The Committee thanked and congratulated all employees for making safety the No. 1 priority at Phoenix. Without everyone’s help, the achievement could not have happened.
Phoenix Sintered Metals, LLC, established in 2005, is a family-owned manufacturer of powder metal parts. It specializes in producing high density structural powder metal parts using High Tonnage, CNC Compaction, and High Temperature Sintering. Phoenix serves the needs of customers in various industries across the globe, including automotive, outdoor power equipment, industrial, sporting goods, food service, medical device and others.