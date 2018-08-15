Phyllis Godak
Phyllis Godak, 94, DuBois, died Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, at Christ The King Manor, DuBois.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete and under the direction of the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc.
