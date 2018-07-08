REYNOLDSVILLE — There are many beautiful sights in the summertime, but one that people don’t get to see too often is a blooming blueberry bush.
Not only are blueberries a superfood, packed with antioxidants and vitamins, but they are striking to look at when they’re fully blossomed and sitting in the sun.
Maxim Berry Farm of Reynoldsville is in its thriving time of blueberry season in July, said Owner Patrick Maxim.
The berries are beginning to turn big and bright, and can be picked and eaten right off the bush, since Maxim’s uses natural fertilizers and avoids pesticides and insecticides.
They began planting the blueberry bushes in 2006, and opened for “you pick” public pickings in 2012, which quickly began to sell out, Maxim said. Starting in mid-July and lasting through mid-August, the farm has a public picking event every Saturday and Sunday.
A blueberry bush can last as long as 70 years after it’s planted, Maxim said. A mature one can produce 10 pounds of blueberries, and should be picked about twice a week.
Besides the blue specks that can be seen all throughout the blueberry fields, another striking sight is the net that encompasses them. An 8-foot high fence was built around the bushes to minimize damage done by animals such as birds, deer, groundhogs and rabbits snacking on the berries. The huge net hanging over the fields is bright turquoise in color, brightening the fields below it even more.
The farm also produces elder and red raspberries, too, but its main focus is blueberries. Maxim’s wife, Shirley, makes and sells jellies and jams from the freshly grown berries. The Maxims tend 65 bee hives, and produce and sell homemade honey.
Maxim also works in Pittsburgh, so coming home to his blueberry fields has become an enjoyable hobby and “release” — something that doesn’t feel like work.
Berry picking can be a release for other people, too, or even a healthy hobby, Maxim said. Some like to come and pick their own fruit, so they know it comes from a local, chemical-free source.
There are five different varieties of blueberries — Duke, Patriot, Bluecrop, Blueray and Jersey. Each one starts ripening at a different time during the season, Maxim said. Dukes, known as the bigger and brighter blueberry, are eye-catching when they’re fully bloomed.
There are 2400 bushes in the upper field at Maxim’s, and 1800 in the lower, Maxim said. The bushes need to be pruned regularly and mulched with sawdust each year.
It’s enjoyable for the Maxims to watch children and families enjoy the unique activity of berry picking together.
“Families and kids come, and they love to pick and taste them,” Maxim said. “It’s amazing to watch.”
Maxim Berry Farm and Himes Blueberry Hill are both involved in the upcoming Red, White and Blueberry Festival, which will be held July 13-15 at Kunselman Park in Reynoldsville.
Trolley rides throughout the day on Saturday will bring families and children to the blueberry farms, where they can pick and taste the fresh berries. The children will also decorate their own “picking buckets.” The farms also donate blueberries for the Blueberry Pancake Breakfast that’s held at the Foundry on Saturday at 8 a.m.
The first blueberry picking event of the summer just happened to fall on the same weekend as the festival this year, Maxim said, so the farm will be even busier than usual. A normal “you pick” day brings rows of cars lining the driveway of Maxim’s Berry Farm.
Bringing the families to the blueberry farms is not only a popular part of the festival, but a way to help local farmers as well.
Maxim’s Berry Farm is located at 624 Haines Ridge Road in Reynoldsville. For more information, call (412) 897-8114 or visit the Facebook page.
For a complete listing of Red, White and Blueberry events, visit www.goreynoldsville.com.
