ST. MARYS — A pilot received minor injuries following a crash landing on a St. Marys Municipal Airport runway late Monday morning.
According to St. Marys Airport Authority Chairman Bill Laird, around 11 a.m. Monday, a Cessna 421 plane heading from Connecticut to St. Marys hit a snow bank as it was landing, collapsing the nose wheel and spinning the plane around.
The pilot, who flies into the SMMA regularly, said Laird, needed stitches for an injury caused by the sun visor, while the other two passengers were unharmed.
St. Marys Area Ambulance first responders were on scene, according to the Elk County Alerts Facebook page.
As part of protocol, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) were called, said Laird. The NTSB gave airport members the authority to move the aircraft.
This was the second crash incident in one year that has occurred at SMMA, the first being ruled a result of pilot error, he said. The FAA will start conducting its investigation into the incident Wednesday, Feb. 24.