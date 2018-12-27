Members of the Pine Creek K9 Search Unit were part of a six-state “puppy transport” effort which brought 12 floppy-eared friends to their forever homes in time for Christmas.
PCK9SU Assistant Chief Heather Dimmick and her husband, Chief Barry Dimmick, participated in the “northern leg” part of the transport, bringing one of the rescued bloodhounds back to DuBois.
The all-volunteer transport started at Appalachian Mountain Man Trailing and Rescue — a hounds nonprofit organization in West Virginia, she said. Eleven puppies and the mother traveled more than 2,000 miles, stretching across a six-state area, Dimmick said.
The Dimmicks picked up two puppies in Lewistown, dropping the first off in Penfield, and the other in Mt. Jewett, she said.
One of the puppies, now named “Mookie Shu,” is a new member of the search team, and of the Hickman family.
Jason, Crissy and Jaelyn Hickman of DuBois met the search team members in Penfield to receive their new four-legged family member.
Crissy Hickman is a member of the PCK9SU, and handler of K9 Harper.
“Mookie” is the name of Hickman’s son’s favorite baseball player, while “shu” means “to find, or look for.”
Several people involved in the transport communicated through online group messages, sending each other pictures of the bloodhound puppies settling into their new homes, with some even sporting a Santa hat.
“The transport had several directions with multiple legs and volunteers to bring the puppies to their forever homes,” Dimmick says.
For more information, visit the Pine Creek K9 Search Unit’s Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.