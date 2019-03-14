BROOKVILLE — The Pine Creek K9 Search Unit is on the hunt for some dedicated, dog-loving crew members.
Not only does joining the search unit make people feel they’re a part of the team, but there are many other benefits, said Assistant Chief Heather Dimmick.
“It’s giving back to your community and helping those in need, learning new skills and enhancing current skills, networking, exercise, making new friends and playing with sweet, loveable dogs,” she said.
Being a PCK9SU team member requires a lot of dedication, Dimmick says.
“The biggest thing is being dedicated to the team, and setting aside time to train each week as a group,” she said. “We need people willing to come to our weekly training, and our training seminars, to hide for the K9s. Sometimes this requires walking a great distance, and an open mind to creativity.”
Some requirements include listening and following instructions, learning new skills and, of course, liking dogs, Dimmick says. Volunteers also must be able to obtain their Act 34 criminal clearances.
“The entire team is on call 24/7,” she said. “We cover 10 counties in Pennsylvania, and will respond state-wide and nationwide by official request.”
PCK9SU’s biggest fundraiser, “Rounds for Hounds,” a craft beer and wine tasting event, will be held June 8 this year at Luigi’s Villa in DuBois. Visit the event Facebook page for more information.
For more information on the unit itself, visit the PCK9SU on Facebook. Anyone interested in joining the team can contact the PCK9SU through email at pinecreekk9searchunit@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.