DuBOIS — During a time of year when some people might dread the crowds and chaos of holiday shopping, the Pine Creek K9 Search Unit is using the hustle and bustle as opportunity for search-dog training.
On Sunday night, Pine Creek K9s and their handlers gathered at Lowe’s in DuBois, training the dogs both inside and outside the building.
Busy places with many scents are ideal for training dogs that will be sent on searches, said Pine Creek K9 Search Unit Assistant Chief Heather Dimmick. The holiday season is the “perfect” time to visit stores, since there are many things the dogs can resist being distracted by.
“We like to practice at places like this, especially when it’s busy — during the hustle and bustle of Christmas shopping season,” Dimmick said. “There are people everywhere, cars and traffic everywhere, plus every giant animated yard ornament you could ever imagine.”
One of the team’s newest members, 6-month-old Patsy, participated in the training. She trailed correctly through several store fronts to identify a subject, Dimmick says.
The training process takes one to two years, done on a volunteer basis, Dimmick says. The dogs undergo certification training and other seminars by the International Bloodhound Training Institute annually.
The team has also recently trained at places like Jeff Tech vo-tech in Reynoldsville.
“It helps coach the dogs on how to handle distractions of all kinds, and still stay focused on the one scent of their subject,” Dimmick said. “It also helps the handler to read the body language and signs their dogs give them in a chaotic situation.”
For more information, visit the Pine Creek K9 Search Unit’s Facebook page.
