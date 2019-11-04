FALLS CREEK — A cornhole tournament at the Pine Inn Restaurant and Lounge this summer raised more than $10,000 for Toys for Tots of Clearfield and Jefferson counties.
John Hibner, assistant Clearfield County coordinator for Marine Corps League Toys for Tots, said the tournament, in its third year, was held in August.
The Pine Inn Restaurant and Lounge is a family-owned and operated business on Main Street in Falls Creek, offering daily specials, take-out and waiter services, reservations and traditional dinners like burgers, pastas and pizzas, salads and more.
The restaurant and its owners, Steve and Lisa Sperling, as well as its employees and customer base, are all longtime supporters of TFT, Hibner says. The tournament welcomed 52-55 teams that day.
Last year, the Pine Inn raised $5,200, nearly doubling that this summer, he said. Next year’s goal is even higher, set at $15,000.
The tournament includes a Chinese auction, several corporate and personal sponsorships and donations and a DJ playing music all day, Hibner said. Raffle prizes, such as a plane ride and Pittsburgh Steelers tickets were given away.
The MCL holds four major fundraisers for TFT, Hibner said, including a radio day with Seven Mountains Media, where around 2,000 toys are collected, “Ladies Night” at the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) in DuBois, being held Dec. 4 this year and contributions by the Walmart Distribution Center.
“The Pine Inn is a great contributor to Toys for Tots,” Hibner said. “Everyone came and had a good time.”
For more information, visit the Pine Inn Restaurant and Lounge Facebook page or call 814-371-0127.