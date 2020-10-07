ST. MARYS — Pine Ridge Farm on Kemmer Road travels back through five family generations.
April Kush, fifth generation, said the original farmhouse was built in the mid 1800s. Kush now runs Pine Ridge Farm Special Events, hosting weddings, bridal and baby showers, a corn maze and more celebrations of special occasions on the property.
Kush’s great, great grandparents from Germany raised six children in the main barn, she said, running a bed and breakfast business for years. Even shortly after World War II, hunters would make the trip there to stay. Pine Ridge Farm is Elk County’s first century farm.
Kush’s parents, the Kemmers, now live in the main farmhouse, which includes boards from the original farmhouse, beams from the barn and other things all used on the farm.
One of Kush’s favorite parts, she says, is giving tours of the farm. They call it a “working farm and bed and breakfast,” since the family still works the ground, doing things like raising chickens, goats and canning goods. Kush grows flowers in the greenhouse in the spring.
Kush and her family cook for the guests and offer them a historical experience when they stay, she says. When students attend for tours, they get to learn about heritage. The farmhouse also features a library with old family and farm photos.
“I want to carry on the history of our farm,” Kush said. “There are not a lot of family farms in our community.”
Fall is a great time to visit Pine Ridge Farm, Kush said, since they are currently offering themed corn mazes and hay rides. People also enjoy visiting with the goats, chickens and cats. Another guest favorite is Pine Ridge’s sunflower field, located near the corn maze.
The outside property features a popular favorite for guests — the fire pit arena, where people often enjoy gathering, Kush said, adding that she gathered stones from the field for the fireplace.
They are currently working on property renovations, including installing sidewalks and fixing up the yard, she added.
“What I’ve enjoyed is seeing families enjoy it,” Kush said, noting the simple and peaceful atmosphere provided. “This is a place for people to make have good memories.”
It’s been important for the family to share the land and its features with people looking for great experiences, she said.
“God has blessed us with a great place here,” Kush said. “Families get to build relationships and spend time together on our farm.”
For more information, visit Pine Ridge Farm Special Events on Facebook.